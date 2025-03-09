Gill’s got itchy feet to make a return

By Mark Stillman

HAPPY DAYS: Jerry Gill is keen to return to the dugout

JERRY Gill says he has no hesitation in returning to management.

The former Bath City boss parted company with the Romans last November after 336 games in charge across seven years.

Gill has kept himself busy, including covering Yeovil Town’s matches on BBC Radio Somerset, but admits he feels happier in the dugout.

“I’m not that type of character that would ever mope around,” he told The NLP. “It’s been really strange, it wasn’t easy to start with.

“The phone doesn’t ring as much as it usually does. You’re not organis...