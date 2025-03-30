Sarky keeps Uni boys in the hunt

By David Lawrence

WHITSTABLE TOWN 2

Jeche 12, O’Mara 69

HARTPURY UNIV’SITY 0

GOALS from Nathan Jeche and skipper Finn O’Mara handed Whitstable the advantage at the midway point of this semi-final contest – but the margin would have been so much more had it not been for Hartpury keeper Stephen Sarkodie.

The long-serving player, who has racked up more than 100 games for the Students, turned in a man-ofthe-match display to earn the praise of both managers.

The hosts, cheered on by a record crowd of 2,905, started at a lightning pace, Ronald Sithole putting a shot just wide after 45 seconds b...