FRANCIS DUKU: Screening is crucial to keeping us all safe

THERE are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK every year. The survival rate is less than one in ten.

This is my first of a new regular column for The Non-League Paper and I’m not sure any other will open with such a startling fact.

Early CPR and defibrillation can significantly improve survival chances. It’s a hot issue in football at the moment with a big drive for awareness on the back of Luton’s Tom Lockyer, also a National League play-off winner at Bristol Rovers, surviving a cardiac arrest on the pitch for his club.

If something happened near you at a game or j...