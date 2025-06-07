Connect with us

Uggla plea ramps 3UP

York City co-owner Julie-Anne Uggla has thrown further weight behind the 3Up campaign after penning an open letter to the National League and the EFL requesting an urgent review to the play-off system.

By Jon Couch

HEARTBREAK: York City suffered at the hands of Oldham. Inset: Co-owner Julie-Anne Uggla
PICTURE: Alamy

Addressed to the National League and EFL chief executive Trevor Birch, the letter strongly criticises the current promotion system between the National League and League Two and comes after her York City side missed out on an EFL return despite finishing second in the table an...

More in Latest News