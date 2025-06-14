Connect with us

Chris Dunlavy: Is this play-off system fair? Stats certainly stack it up!

How fair are the National League play-offs? Not very according to York City, who last week published an open letter criticising the current system and calling for “immediate reform”.

CHRIS DUNLAVY DELVES DEEP INTO PROMOTION ARCHIVES

HISTORY MAKERS: Oldham Athletic are the first fifth-placed team to reach the EFL
PICTURE: Garry Griffiths

The Minstermen finished second, six points behind champions Barnet and 23 clear of fifth-placed Oldham.
Yet it was the Latics who snatched promotion to the EFL, winning a one-sided play-off semi-final 3-0 at the LNER before going on to beat seventh-placed...

