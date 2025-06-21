Latest News
DON’T BE SAD, BE GRATEFUL!
More in Latest News
-
Cards capture dynamic duo
WOKING boss Neal Ardley has snapped up two talents from the lower leagues. Aaron Drewe, 24, made 13 first-team appearances for boyhood club Queens Park Rangers, while gaining valuable experience with loan spells at the likes of Chelmsford City, Oxford City and Weymouth. Drewe returned to National League North Oxford...
-
GULLS SWOOP FOR QUARTET
FORMER Weymouth and Poole Town wideman Tyler Forbes heads a quartet of new arrivals at Canvey Island. The 23-year-old, who has won 23 caps for the British Virgin Islands, ended last season at Witham Town. Forbes is joined by versatile Callum Morris, formerly of Corinthian Casuals, North Leigh and Northwood,...
-
UNITED’S KIE IN AT YELLAS
ASCOT United have brought in a new goalkeeper – once signed by Manchester United. Talented stopper Kie Plumley was signed up for United’s Under 21 squad after being spotted playing for Oxford United. Plumley, a former Camberley Town youngster, ended last season in the South East Division with Herne Bay,...
-
Simon has it all to do
CHRIS Dunlavy is right (NLP, June 22), Simon Grayson does have his work cut out at Hartlepool United next season. With limited knowledge of the National League, Grayson is going to need every inch of his vast experience. JOHN WINSTANLEY Hartlepool ... Continue reading... Access all our premium content from...