Pilgrims told to “have another go” and stop Linnets progress

Boston United boss Craig Elliott was looking forward to seeing his side “have another go” at National League North leaders King’s Lynn Town before kick-off on New Year’s Day.

Elliott, pictured, thought his side had done enough to claim a point at The Walks on Boxing Day before Michael Gash earned the Linnets a 1-0 victory.

The Pilgrims had battled on for over an hour after losing Luke Shiels to an early red card and Elliott wants them to show their pedigree again today.

Before the 3pm kick-off at York Street he told the Boston Standard that the title race was far from over with their visitors still only four points clear at the top of the table.

“I’m looking forward to having another go at them,” he told the paper’s website bostonstandard.co.uk.

“I thought we were more than a match. I’m disappointed we couldn’t get anything from the game as I thought we deserved something.

“I’m more than happy to accept it if you don’t play well and lose, I take that on the chin. But I do think that with 10 men we did enough on Boxing Day.”

“There’s nine or 10 teams of similar ability. It’ll be tight and unexpected results all the way across. I really don’t see one outstanding team. I think it’ll be really competitive.”

He added: “I’ve got a firm focus on what we need to do to get into the play offs. and we’re on track at the moment. How those wins and draws come, you can never guess.”

