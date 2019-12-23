Darlington and Spennymoor unite against troublemakers

Darlington and Spennymoor Town are taking action to head off any trouble during their festive double header of National League North fixtures.

The directors of both clubs issued a joint statement on Monday warning troublemakers they would be banned ahead of matches at Blackwell Meadows on Boxing Day and at the Brewery Field on New Year’s Day.

A minority of Quakers supporters were blamed for trouble when the sides last met in January at Blackwell Meadows following a 2-1 win for Town and first victory in eight attempts.

Joint statement from the directors of Darlington and @SpennymoorTown A joint statement from the two clubs ahead of our two festive fixtureshttps://t.co/RCvlCuMpca pic.twitter.com/Ze5yCLXfVn — Darlington FC (@Official_Darlo) December 23, 2019

The joint statement read: “Darlington and Spennymoor Town Football Clubs would like to warmly welcome fans from both clubs to the games in the Vanarama National League at Blackwell Meadows on Boxing Day and at the Brewery Field on New Year’s Day.

“Both teams are playing well at the moment, and the directors want everyone who attends the two matches to enjoy themselves without incident, so let’s hope for two great games full of entertaining and competitive football in a family-friendly atmosphere. Local fixtures are great football events we should all be proud of.

“We hope that both sets of supporters will conduct themselves in a manner befitting the fantastic reputations of the clubs. We advise you to arrive early for both games, as there will be congestion at the turnstiles.

“The clubs have worked closely behind the scenes sharing information and plans, to ensure supporters can attend in a safe and enjoyable environment.

“To ensure the safety of all there will be random searches of fans at the turnstiles and pyrotechnic sniffer dogs will be on duty.

“Let us be clear, misbehaviour will not be tolerated, the clubs will continue to work closely before, during and after the games, and spectators will be penalised which may include exclusion from Blackwell Meadows or the Brewery Field as a consequence of their conduct.

“We would like to wish all our supporters a happy Christmas and peaceful new year and please enjoy what should be two great derby games.”

Images courtesy of @SpennymoorTown & @Official_Darlo/Twitter

