Boston United reward boss Craig Elliott with two year deal for Christmas

Boston United boss Craig Elliott is extending his stay with the National League North’s Pilgrims until at least 2022.

The former Glasshoughton Welfare, Ossett Town and Shaw Lane manager, pictured, is to remain at the helm until the summer of 2022 after being rewarded with a new deal in time for Christmas.

Appointed in November 2017, Elliott penned a new contract on Christmas Eve ahead of his side’s Boxing Day trip to National League North leaders King’s Lynn Town.

Elliott agreed a new two-year deal at The Jakemans Stadium following the club’s historic run to the second round of the Emirates FA Cup this season and eventual exit after a replay at the hands of Rochdale.

Currently sitting in eighth spot, United are also well-placed for a promotion push in 2020 over the second half of the campaign thanks to Elliott, who’d won 47 of his 101 outings at the helm before today’s visit to The Walks.

Elliott told the club’s fans: “I am delighted to accept a contract extension at Boston United.

“A lot of hard work has taken place since taking over a team that was second bottom. I now feel we are seeing the club going in the right direction on and off the pitch.

“I have a great working relationship with David and Neil and both share the same vision as myself to continue to improve and achieve success at this great club.

“The future is looking very exciting and I want to be part of this journey and will be working as hard as I can to achieve this.

“The heartbeat of this club is the fans and my motivation will be to give them a team week in, week out that they can be proud of.”

Boston United chairman David Newton broke the news that they’d reached an agreement with Elliott in a club statement.

“I am delighted that Craig has accepted an offer to extend his current contract.

“He has worked really hard since he joined Boston United and has now assembled a squad that is capable of challenging at the top of the division and, of course, we have just come off a great FA Cup run, although contract discussions took place ahead of that.

“His aspirations match ours and it’s a pleasure to work with him as we all try and deliver success on and off the pitch for the fans at this very exciting time for the club. I wish Craig the very best of luck.”

Having retired early from his playing due to injury, Elliott stepped up to become Adam Murray’s permanent successor at United after previously managing Glasshoughton Welfare and Ossett Town and guiding Barnsley-based Shaw Lane to three promotions in four seasons.

