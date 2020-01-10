Vanarama hand out December’s National League South awards

The winners of December’s manager, player and volunteer awards in National League South have been handed out by National League sponsors Vanarama.

Dorking Wanderers boss Marc White collects the division’s managerial accolade for his side’s league and FA Trophy exploits while Aron Pollock at Concord Rangers was named as the division’s top performer on the pitch.

Hampton & Richmond Borough’s Melissa Gillings was unveiled as December’s top volunteer in National League South when the winners were announced at 2pm on Friday.

Vanarama National League South Manager of the Month – Marc White, Dorking Wanderers

When you’ve won 11 promotions since 1999, was there really any chance Dorking Wanderers would be happy with a season of consolidation?

Marc White and the club he formed because he needed something to fill his Saturdays with just do not do standing still.

From parks football to the top end of the National League South within the blink of an eye, they are right up there again.

Their start to the season had been encouraging but was December the month when people started taking their threat seriously?

Five fantastic wins saw them end 2019 in second place – the club’s highest ever standing in the Pyramid.

White helped his teams to wins over Weymouth, Chippenham Town, Eastbourne Borough and Maidstone United.

They were excellent in the FA Trophy too as they thrilled their fans with a fine 3-0 win over Bromley.

The last two decades haven’t been bad for Dorking, it’s fair to say. The next one already promises plenty as the club continue their surge through the system.

Vanarama National League South Player of the Month – Aron Pollock, Concord Rangers

In their manager’s own words, 2019-20 is a “suck it and see” type of season.

They are a realistic bunch down at Concord Rangers, and boss Danny Scopes always accepted it was about stability in a year of transition – not bold promises.

Nobody seemed to have passed that message onto the club’s players in December.

Six wins out of six in all competitions have Rangers airborne again – and back within sight of the play-offs.

Impressive defender Aron Pollock has been the pick of the bunch, the 21-year-old marshalled a defence which let in only one National League South goal last month.

Concord’s dream December saw wins over fellow form side Dartford, Eastbourne Borough and Essex rivals Braintree Town and Billericay Town – he was outstanding in every minute he played.

They’re in full flight again, and a season which had an objective of mid-table security may still have a welcome twist!

Vanarama National League South Volunteer of the Month – Melissa Gillings, Hampton & Richmond Borough

Melissa Gillings of Hampton & Richmond Borough has won Volunteer of the Month in the National League South.

Melissa worked on the club’s successful grant application to the FSIF (The Football Stadia Improvement Fund), resulting in Hampton receiving 70% support for stadium improvements.

On matchdays, Melissa regularly operates the main turnstiles and supervises the collection of donations for Hampton Food Bank.

Melissa is the Membership Secretary for the Club Supporters’ Trust and, when the occasion demands, helps organise online ticket sales for big matches.

The club hope the award can go some way to thanking Melissa for her efforts.

