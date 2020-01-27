Darlington stars spreading the Quakers word on community duty!

Darlington stars Omar Holness and Osagi Bascome have been out visiting local schools to support the efforts of the National League North club’s community arm and promote healthy living and lifetstyles.

The Quakers duo are pictured at St Joseph’s Primary School in Billingham after talking to youngsters about their lives as footballers, commitment to health and fitness and determination to succeed when the going gets tough.

Organised by Darlington FC Football in the Community, the Year 5 and Year 6 pupils also enjoyed a football skills session before Jamaican defender Holness and Bermudian forward Bascome took part in a Q&A session and told them more about their experiences playing all over the world.

The Quakers hailed the success of the latest school visit by their foundation in a club statement on Monday.

According to delighted officials, the final question from one of the youngsters to the players was:”‘When are you coming back?”

For more information on Darlington FC Football in the Community, email liam.coates@sporting-futures.co.uk.

We are delighted to announce that our holiday camp is back in action this February Half-term, with even more exciting and action-packed days planned. We can’t wait to see you there! For any questions or for booking enquires, please get in touch! pic.twitter.com/YNQLCjsqfQ — Darlington FC Foundation (@DFC__Foundation) January 7, 2020

Images courtesy of darlingtonfc.co.uk

