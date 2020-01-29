Hawks fans urged to dig deep for running man Jordan Knight!

National League South Havant & Waterlooville are urging their fans to dig deep for first team coach Jordan Knight when he runs the London Marathon.

The goalkeeping coach at West Leigh Park, pictured, is in training to support the Alzheimer’ Society as he makes his way around the capital on April 26.

The Hawks say he is aiming to raise £2,000 through his fundraising for the marathon, having already raised more than £300 since announcing his entry.

A Hawks statement read: “As a club we are fully supportive of Jordan’s run and would like to urge Hawks fans to help donate to his JustGiving page, with the link attached below. Jordan is still in training and we wish him well with those efforts.”

Knight and Paul Doswell’s promotion chasing Hawks travel to Concord Rangers in National League South on Saturday.

Image courtesy of @HWFCOfficial/Twitter

