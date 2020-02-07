Vanarama unveil January’s National League North award winners!

The winners of January’s manager, player and volunteer awards in National League North have been named by by National League sponsors Vanarama.

Altrincham’s Phil Parkinson collects the division’s managerial accolade while Robins star Josh Hanock was named as the division’s top performer on the pitch.

Boston United duo Glen Maddison and Dick Creasey shared the top volunteer accolade in National League North as joint winners when the winners were announced by the Vanarama National League at noon on Friday.

Vanarama National League North Manager of the Month – Phil Parkinson, Altrincham

If there’s one thing a manager can do to keep people happy it’s to make sure your regulars are looked after.

Altrincham have a home record many will envy – and the home fans haven’t seen a defeat since the opening day of the season.

Throw that in with a January to remember and it’s a great time to be a Robins fan right now.

Last month started with a well-earned 2-1 win over tricky Curzon Ashton, and the side quickly followed that up with three points at Leamington.

They then saw off Blyth Spartans before a good point against Guiseley.

They couldn’t get the better of Gateshead but ended the month with two hardworking 2-0 wins against Bradford PA and Kettering Town.

They are playing the type of football ever fan craves as the boss they call Parky continues to push the club on.

With 50 goals to their name already, you can’t rule out Altrincham this season.

Vanarama National League North Player of the Month – Josh Hancock, Altrincham

It was double January joy for Altrincham as they swept up with two awards.

Not only did Phil Parkinson take the top boss accolade, but his attacking midfielder grabbed glory after his goals as well.

Josh Hancock is the month’s top National League North performer thanks to four weeks to remember.

The Robins deadly finisher has been in fine form and found the back of the net in now fewer than five matches as he helped fire the club into the play-offs.

He was prolific and hit the target against Curzon Ashton, Leamington, Blyth Spartans, Bradford PA and Kettering Town.

But it’s not just his goals that have grabbed the fans’ attention this season.

Unfortunately, Josh was not available to receive his award at the time of announcement.

Vanarama National League North Volunteer of the Month Joint – Glen Maddison and Dick Creasey, Boston United

Glen Maddison and Dick Creasey have won Volunteer of the Month for Boston United in the National League North.

Glen and Dick have held a variety of roles at the club over the years, including managing the club’s reserve team.

They have established themselves as a vital part of the club’s matchday experience, now specialising in hospitality.

In their second season in the role, the duo have helped the Pilgrims develop the Club 85 offering which has seen hospitality numbers treble at times this season.

With manager Craig Elliott masterminding performances on the pitch, plus Glen and Dick providing a great service off it, there’s certainly an award-winning showing every fortnight at York Street!

