Chippenham Town sack Karnell Chambers for gambling on Bluebirds

Chippenham Town have sacked striker Karnell Chambers for gambling on the Bluebirds in National League South.

The 22-year-old, pictured, is looking for a new club after becoming the latest player to fall foul of the Football Association’s strict rules prohibiting players from having a flutter on football.

According to a statement from the club’s board, they’d been left with a “complete lack of trust and confidence” in the player after being presented with the FA’s early findings following the launch of an investigation.

Chambers, who’s also played in Sweden, had been with the Bluebirds since March 2018 after arriving from Gloucester City. He netted his last goal for Mike Cook’s men on January 4 in a 3-2 defeat to Tonbridge Angels.

“After consideration of the facts provided by the FA and interviewing Karnell, the board decided that placing bets on Chippenham Town games in which he participated, left the board and management team with a complete lack of trust and confidence in the player and as such amounted to gross misconduct.

“Whilst the FA are yet to make their decision on the matter, the club fully upholds the FA stance on not permitting players or club officials to place bets on football games, especially ones where they could influence the result of the game.”

