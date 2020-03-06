David Oldfield returns to cross town and take Oxford City helm

Former Oxford United star David Oldfield is the new manager of National League South Oxford City.

Unveiled by the Hoops on Friday morning, the 51-year-old UEFA Pro Licence holder will take charge of United’s local rivals for the first time on Saturday when City host Chippenham Town.

The former Luton Town, Manchester City, Leicester City, Millwall, Stoke City, Peterborough United and Stafford Rangers midfielder replaces caretaker boss Andy Ballard, who’s held the reins at Marsh Lane since the departure of Mark Jones by mutual consent in mid-October.

According to a club statement, Ballard is staying on as Oldfield’s number two. Ross Jenkins was confirmed as first-team coach and Alan Foster as goalkeeping coach.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of David Oldfield as the new first team manager. https://t.co/IkLEk8KDQn #Hoops #City1882 #Oxfordshire pic.twitter.com/Tluc48IUJB — Oxford City FC (@OxCityFC) March 6, 2020

Oldfield said: “I am very pleased to be joining Oxford City and look forward to working with the players and staff at the club, both on and off the pitch.

“The club is looking to build on the strong foundations that are already in place, with continued progression on the pitch and further growth of the vital community links around the city.

“I know the passion of Oxford City supporters and very much hope to bring more success to achieve all of our collective ambitions”.

The experienced Oldfield has held coaching numerous roles since departing Brackley Town in 2008 including twice stepping up at Oxford United as caretaker manager.

As well as assistant manager at Peterborough United, Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers, he has also held coaching positions at West Bromwich Albion, Milton Keynes Dons and Stevenage Borough.

After over four months of searching, Oxford City have finally found their man! ? David Oldfield is aiming to bring more success to Marsh Lane ? ?? https://t.co/bNlKAlUGjx pic.twitter.com/bt7YV98e6u — The National League (@TheVanaramaNL) March 6, 2020

City’s sporting director Justin Merritt said: “We are delighted to welcome David to Oxford City, his appointment brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the club combined with a desire to help the club to achieve its ambitions.

“David will further mentor Andy, Ross and the coaching staff and build upon our clear philosophy and playing style.

“I’m looking forward to working with David to develop player recruitment strategies and the football infrastructure.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news and action from across Non-League over the last seven days.

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, The Non-League Paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.

Image courtesy of thenationalleague.org.uk

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged National League South, Oxford City, Oxford City FC, Vanarama, Vanarama Conference South