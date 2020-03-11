Hungerford Town asking fans to ride to the rescue with funding appeal

Hungerford Town are appealing for donations to solve a cash-crisis which has left the National League South club’s players unpaid.

As reported in The Non-League Paper on Sunday, the Crusaders are rock bottom of National League South but have bigger issues off the field to worry about.

Chairman Patrick Chambers, pictured left, has revealed the club is in financial turmoil after two recent home fixtures against Hemel Hempstead Town and Concord Rangers were postponed leaving them with no money coming in.

“We need to find the best part of £20,000,” he told The NLP this week. “We’ve raised 60k in donations and sponsorship this season but sadly other money that was expected to come in didn’t and then you lose a few games and you find yourself in a situation where you can’t meet your commitments.

HUNGERFORD TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB NEEDS YOUR HELPhttps://t.co/lSjbfKELRI pic.twitter.com/hh6I9p9WBB — Hungerford Town FC (@HungerfordTown) March 3, 2020

“Perhaps I was a bit naive and didn’t interrogate the budget a bit more, which I probably should have done as a businessman and I put my hand up to that.”

Chambers took the role along with vice-chairman Carl Reader last April and inherited £35,000 of debt from the previous regime.

The Saturday before last, he told the players their wages were delayed and has instructed manager Ian Herring, who has vowed to continue, to cut his £148,000 playing budget.

“A lot of the money we’ve raised for this season’s budget has serviced old debt,” added Chambers. “I’ve been open and honest with Ian and the players. I really do feel for Ian, he doesn’t deserve to be in this position again and on a personal level I feel like I’ve let him and the players down.

“All of our players bar one are on contract; legally we are obligated to pay those players their wages.

“I had a meeting with the players and manager on Thursday. It was testing. They were vocal of their upset, anger, mixtures of emotions but a few of them said we’ll accept when we get paid.

“I’ve probably learnt enough now since last April to not make the mistakes I’ve personally made and make sure I set a budget for next season which means I’ll never have to have those conversations with the players or manager again.”

To help, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/hungerford-town-football-club

