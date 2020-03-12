Eddie Howe is a big fan of Mark Molesley’s work as Weymouth boss!

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is heaping praise on Mark Molesley for his work at Weymouth and insisting he deserves “full credit” for his successful start to life as a manager.

Molesley combines guiding the promotion-chasing Terras with his role as assistant manager of the Premier League club’s U21s.

The 39-year-old also spent two years playing for the Cherries boss who Howe hailed his management skills after watching him follow up last season’s Southern League Shield and title triumph with a 4-2 victory over Dorchester Town to lift the Dorset Senior Cup.

Molesley’s third-placed Weymouth host fourth-placed Slough Town at The Avenue on Saturday and Howe publicly praised the Terras boss this week as he celebrated his birthday.

Howe, pictured, told the Daily Echo: “I think he’s done really well. I think management at that level is incredibly difficult because you’re pulled in many different directions in terms of most of the players have other jobs.

Howe: Molesley deserves ‘full credit’ for glittering start to his managerial career at @theterras #afcb https://t.co/GTKbZMSSgC — Tom Crocker (@TomCrockerEcho) March 12, 2020

“To get a cohesive team and common goal for that team is incredibly difficult and I think he’s done really, really well. Obviously to combine the two jobs that he has, hugely impressive the way he’s conducted himself so congratulations to him.”

Asked if he saw Molesley as a potential future manager during his playing days, Howe admitted: “Being honest, no probably not.

“Because he was new into professional football when we signed him, most of his career had been in non-league and I think he had that motivation and desire to play, but I never really thought that would transfer itself into management and coaching.

“Just because he was quite popular with the players. He was very much a socialiser with the group. I didn’t necessarily see him taking the hours to learn a new skill and go into the world of football.

“Because when you go into coaching and management you have to really commit on so many different levels, it’s a big sacrifice.

“He’s got a young family as well. So that’s where I have to give him the full credit because it’s not an easy thing to do at that stage of his life, to refocus, but he’s done it brilliantly.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on a Sunday for the latest news and action from across Non-League over the last seven days.

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, The Non-League Paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.

Images courtesy of YouTube & @theterras/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Bournemouth FC, Eddie Howe, Mark Molesley, Weymouth FC