Vanarama still reward February’s National League North winners!

The Vanarama National League has handed out February’s monthly accolades in National League North with Gateshead, Kidderminster Harries and Southport all producing recipients.

February’s manager, player and volunteer award winners were honoured as the sponsors lifted spirits around the league on Tuesday following the suspension of the season 24 hours earlier.

Gateshead’s Mike Williamson is pictured collecting the managerial award while Will Mannion at Kidderminster Harriers was named as last month’s star player and Southport’s Christine Classon as the division’s top volunteer.

Vanarama National League North Manager of the Month – Mike Williamson, Gateshead

Mike Williamson has been a man on a mission ever since he walked through the door at Gateshead.

Whisper it quietly but the Heed have certainly been in promotion-winning form over the last ten games. After starting the month a point adrift of the top seven, Gateshead not only closed that gap, but also the gap on third.

Williamson’s men ended February with an 11-game unbeaten run, stretching back to December, still intact after wins against Leamington and Curzon Ashton. The Heed also saw off Boston United with ease – ending the Pilgrims’ six-game winning streak in the process.

And while a goalless draw at Kidderminster Harriers won’t have excited many, fighting back from two down to gain a point at Guiseley will have done the opposite.

Things are also looking rosy away from the pitch. Williamsom made Toby Lees’ stay at the club a permanent one after he impressed on loan.

With only two of their final games coming against current top seven sides, are the Heed going to end their stay in the National League North at the first time of asking?

Vanarama National League North Player of the Month – Will Mannion, Kidderminster Harriers

After arriving at Aggborough on loan from Hull City in early January, the goalkeeper has been a reassuring character between the sticks.

During February, Harriers became the first side to defeat King’s Lynn Town in their own stadium for 14 months, with Mannion keeping a clean sheet in the process. Boss Jimmy Shan departed after a draw with Darlington, but the upturn in the Club’s recent fortunes continued.

The goalkeeper recorded back-to-back shutouts to help secure four points in trips to Farsley Celtic and Gateshead. A one-goal defeat to high-flying York City put a slight dampener on what was a positive month for Kidderminster and their number one.

Vanarama National League North Volunteer of the Month – Christine Classon, Southport

Christine Classon of Southport has won February’s Volunteer of the Month for the National League. North

Christine is the life and soul of The Pure Stadium, committing over 20 hour per week to the Club.

She looks after all the volunteers from recruitment to match day roles. On matchdays Christine manages the club shop, meets and greets both sets of fans as they purchase tickets and merchandise.

In midweek, Christine looks after the club accounts. Not only does this bring the accounts more in-house, it also saves the club a substantial amount per year.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on a Sunday for the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days and the growing impact of the coronavirus on the game and society.

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged National League, National League North, Vanarama, Vanarama National League