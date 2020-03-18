National League South winners not forgotten by sponsors Vanarama

Hampton & Richmond Borough, Tonbridge Angels and Weymouth are all celebrating after collecting February’s National League South accolades from National League sponsors Vanarama.

February’s manager, player and volunteer award winners were honoured as the sponsors lifted spirits around the league on Tuesday following the suspension of the season 24 hours earlier.

Hampton & Richmond Borough boss Gary McCann is pictured collecting the managerial award while Joe Turner at Tonbridge Angels was named as last month’s star player. Super stalwarts Kevin Banks and Paul Valentine were named as the division’s top volunteers.

Vanarama National League South Manager of the Month – Gary McCann, Hampton & Richmond Borough

Hampton’s Gary McCann is the Vanarama National League South’s Manager of the Month for February.

This time last year, Hampton & Richmond were closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs. How things can change.

After a stellar February, Gary McCann has masterminded a remarkable turnaround in their fortunes – and they’re now within touching distance of the top seven with games in hand to boot.

The Beavers were in seven heaven after putting Hungerford Town to the sword in the opening match of the month.

An arguably more impressive win came at in-form play-off rivals Dartford the following weekend.

After a draw with Welling United and defeat to a high-flying Weymouth, McCann’s side gave their top seven dreams a dose of reality with a last-gasp victory at Maidstone United.

Vanarama National League South Player of the Month – Joe Turner, Tonbridge Angels

Tonbridge Angels’ Joe Turner is the Vanarama National League South’s Player of the Month for February.

After scoring four goals in as many games, the midfielder helped give the Angels’ supporters just what they were praying for- distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

The Kent outfit moved up three places in Vanarama National League South during a month which has intensified the race for survival.

Turner scored the opening goal of the match against Hungerford Town and Chelmsford City, but they only picked up a point for their troubles.

Six points on the road at Oxford City and Dulwich Hamlet- where Turner grabbed a late winner- saw Angels’ relegation worries slightly eased heading into March.

Vanarama National League South Volunteer of the Month (joint) – Kevin Banks and Paul Valentine, Weymouth

Kevin Banks and Paul Valentine of Weymouth have won February’s Volunteer of the Month for the National League South.

The duo have provided the club with an excellent playing surface for a number of years as volunteers at the Bob Lucas Stadium.

Even with bad weather over the winter period, they have worked incredibly hard to keep the Terras’ pitch in top shape during a busy schedule.

Despite also having full-time jobs they also fit in the tender care needed to provide the players with an excellent playing surface.

The club are extremely grateful to Kevin and Paul for their dedication and ability to produce a pitch for which they and the groundsmen are extremely proud of.

