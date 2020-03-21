Ex-Tigers boss earns chance to guide Chippenham Town permanently

Ex-Gloucester City boss Michael Cook will be guiding Chippenham Town on a permanent basis when football finally returns.

The former Tigers manager, pictured, was confirmed as the Wiltshire club’s permanent manager this weekend as football’s now total lockdown continues.

Cook initially succeeded Mark Collier in January as interim boss following his predecessor’s exit with the Bluebirds one place above the National League South drop zone after securing a single win in their last 12 league outings.

Taking the Hardenhuish Park hot-seat saw Cook return to the touchline after leaving Gloucester City in November. Last term he guided the club to National League North safety after being four points adrift in January.

? ? games in charge

? 5?? victories

? 1??8?? points

? 7?? places up the table

Chippenham Town chairman Neil Blackmore was delighted to make the 51-year-old’s appointment permanent after telling him back in January that he was in pole position to get the job

The Wiltshire outfit have picked up five wins in the ten league matches since, including victories against play-off chasers Maidstone United and Hemel Hempstead Town, to climb from 19th to 12th in the table.

Blackmore told the club’s website: “Mike has achieved a very noticeable improvement in team performance since his time in temporary charge.

“The board of directors and I were unanimous he should be offered the appointment as permanent first team manager and that now was the time to do so. I am delighted he has accepted the position.

“The marked difference in recent team performances is undoubtedly due to his approach and previous experience and I look forward to working with Mike as we endeavour to take the club forward both on and off the pitch.

“I am confident that Mike and his team, whom he brings with him, will continue to build on the excellent start he has made at the club and the CFTC board will do what it can to support him in that aim.”

