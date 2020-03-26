Coronavirus battle: Linnets chairman “humbled” by youngster’s offer

King’s Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve has been “humbled” by the generosity of one of the National League North club’s young players during the coronavirus crisis.

Cleeve – fighting to keep the Linnets afloat financially during the public health crisis – reckons one act of generosity has stood put in recent days as he’s held talks with staff, players and fans.

The Linnets chairman, pictured, told the Eastern Daily Press: “We have a number of young players, not in the first team squad, on deals where they earn a certain amount a week.

“It’s not huge, but it is reasonable money. One of the fathers has offered to pay back all the money his lad has earned from this season so far.

“You get moments like this which humble you, choke you even. Then you get fans who will be buying season tickets for games which might not even be played.

Cleeve says the ever-changing picture over the coronavirus is making financial planning virtually impossible. “It is hard to come up with a sensible solution because once you do, the situation changes,” he added.

“Whatever solution I come up with, the national situation chances so it is hard to nail it down. If we can do a deal with the players that solve an awful lot of things.”

