Coronavirus battle: Maidstone United have invested too much to lose

Maidstone United co-owners Terry Casey and Oliver Ash are confident the National League South club won’t be beaten by the coronavirus crisis.
Casey told fans this week that people have “invested too much emotion and money to allow our football club to be beaten by this crisis”.
The duo delivered their boost as they and other directors, along with manager Hakan Hayrettin and members of his squad, launched a new initiative to cheer up fans on lockdown with daily personal calls to a random selection in the contacts books at the Gallagher Stadium
Casey told the club’s website: “These are incredibly difficult times for everybody with families and individuals unsure about what the future holds.
“Our number one priority is to work together to fight the virus so that the most vulnerable in our society can be kept safe. Oliver and I have been working to ensure that we fulfil our responsibilities to the staff and players of the club and to make sure that Maidstone United continues to play competitive football at the Gallagher Stadium.
“We are both acutely aware that our staff and the players and their families are depending on the club to maintain their financial security. We are confident that the measures taken by the government can be implemented by the club so that the staff and players can feel some confidence about meeting their commitments.
“We are also doing our best to ensure that Maidstone United will be prepared and ready to continue to play competitive football at the Gallagher as soon as the season resumes. As you know our business model relies on a number of different sources of income all of which have now stopped for the foreseeable future.
“This will put great pressure on the club’s finances but we expect that the income flow can be restarted once we have been given the go ahead to resume our activities. We have all collectively invested too much emotion and money to allow our football club to be beaten by this crisis.
“We will be rethinking our future strategies regarding things like full or part time training and our playing budget but the strength of our business model will ultimately secure the future of the club.”
With the weekend here, a time when the terraces should be full of noise, remember;
Save Lives. Stay at Home ?? pic.twitter.com/Eydr2dDujR
— Maidstone United (@maidstoneunited) March 27, 2020
Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for all the latest news over the last seven days in one place on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on society and football’s fightback. It’s also available from midnight on Saturdays as a pound-busting digital edition and full replica of the printed paper!
Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Football Association, Maidstone United, Maidstone United FC, National League, National League South, Vanarama National League