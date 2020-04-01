Coronavirus battle: Minstermen selling unused programmes for NHS

York City are selling off copies of the wasted programme from the first match they cancelled over the coronavirus to raise money for the NHS.
The programmes for their postponed National League North clash with Altrincham went on sale on Tuesday with football in lockdown to help fight the growing public health crisis.
The match on March 14 was called off after players at both clubs went into self-isolation before all National League fixtures were suspended two days later, initially until April 3.
The suspension was extended indefinitely by the National League on Tuesday but the Minstermen aren’t letting the uncertainty stop them from helping the vulnerable and elderly in their local community.
? The copies of the Altrincham matchday programme are now available on the online store.
They can be purchased along with a donation to the NHS Charities COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.
As well as selling the programmes in aid of the NHS Charity’s COVID-19 Urgent Appeal, they also donated food prepared for the match to the Changing Lives charity.
As an added bonus, buyers will be entered into a draw to win a home shirt signed by the club’s players and management.
A club statement read: “We have just added copies of the Altrincham matchday programme exclusively on the online store to be purchased with a donation to the NHS.
“Earlier this month, we were scheduled to play the highly-anticipated league fixture but unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the game was postponed.
“With the programmes from the fixture unsold, we are now selling the limited number of copies for £3 with an added minimum £2 donation for the NHS Charities COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.
“The price includes the cost of delivery when bought alone, and each purchase will be in with a chance of winning a home shirt signed by the players and management team. Please click here to buy the programme through the online store.”
The Minstmen added: “Thank you for your continued support during this uncertain peroid. Stay safe and we will see you soon.”
