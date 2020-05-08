Kidderminster Harriers legend Richard Forsyth returns to Aggborough

Kidderminster Harriers legend Richard Forsyth has returned to Aggborough as the club’s new director of football.

The appointment of the 49-year-old former midfielder was announced by excited officials at the National League North club on Thursday night.

Forsyth, pictured, needs no introduction to Harriers fans having made more than 300 appearances for the Worcestershire outfit in the 1980s and 1990s before going on to play for Birmingham City, Stoke City and Blackpool.

According to a club statement, Forsyth will act as a link between Russ Penn’s first team and the club’s academy and junior football operations as well as heading up scouting and future recruitment.

?? We’re pleased to confirm Harriers legend, Richard Forysth, has re-joined the club as Director of Football. Full details ? ?? #Harriers #COYR — Kidderminster Harriers ? (@khfcofficial) May 7, 2020

Kidderminster Harriers interim CEO Neil Male hopes one of the most popular players in their history will build and maintain a network of football contacts at all levels to benefit the club as a whole.

Male told fans: “I’m delighted to be bringing Richard back to the club. I understand he’s a club legend from his playing days, and while his passion for Kidderminster Harriers is obvious, I’m equally as excited by his obvious talent and abilities for this role.

“He has a wide remit as director of football, with the link between our first team to the academy and overseeing the overall pathway which is crucial, to produce locally-bred talent. He’ll also be a big support to Russ and Jimmy.

“We’re fortunate to be able to bring him in but, equally, he is excited by the discussions we have had and can clearly see the plans Richard and I have for bringing success to the club.”

Forsyth said: “I’m delighted to be back at a club I have such fondness for, and in such an important role as director of Football. I would like to thank Neil, Jimmy and Russ for giving me this opportunity. I spoke to Neil on a number of occasions over the past couple of months and his determination to bring me here made this an offer I could not refuse.

“It is the area of football I have been involved in for the past 10 years and hopefully this will benefit the club moving forward. I will be overseeing the entire academy and junior sections of the club, assessing and developing the talent within those age groups.

“I’ll also be setting up a scouting team that will support recruitment at the club, both at first team and Academy level. Through all of this, I’m looking forward to working closely with Russ and his coaching staff to make the strongest team possible to compete in National League North.”

Harriers boss and NLP columnist Penn believes he club couldn’t have chosen a better director of football. “We need to surround ourselves with people who are passionate about the club, and Richard fits that bill perfectly,” he said.

“Like me, he’s played hundreds of times here and knows what the fans and the town expect. The link between the first team and the academy is a vital one, and Jimmy and I are looking forward to working with him on that front.

“He’ll be a big help to us in regards to scouting and having a very good network of personnel around the game as well, so it’s a great appointment for the club.”

For more news like this and on the impact of the coronavirus on football, make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from last Sunday and get ready for this weekend’s edition!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays.

If you missed last Sunday’s paper, the digital version is only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION until midnight on Saturday!

Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and also enjoy full access to The NLP’s archive.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & harriers.co.uk

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Kidderminster Harriers, Kidderminster Harriers FC, National League, National League North, Vanarama National League