FA Vase winner Danny Robinson has new crusade as Hungerford boss

Former Thatcham Town boss Danny Robinson has been unveiled as the successor to Ian Herring at Hungerford Town.

The 34-year-old stepped down at the Kingfishers at the weekend after five trophy-laden years to take the helm at the Crusaders on Monday after Herring stepped aside at the end of April.

As well as taking Thatcham into the Southern League South as Hellenic League Premier champions in 2018, Robinson is pictured lifting the FA Vase after masterminding their 1-0 win over Stockton Town only weeks later at Wembley.

Before the coronavirus outbreak halted all football in March, Thatcham were sitting on top of the Southern League Division 1 South table and on course for promotion. Robinson’s number two at the Stacatruc Stadium, Andy Darnton, has followed him to Bulpit Lane.

Fully honoured to be managing at Conference South Level with @HungerfordTown can’t wait to meet all you @HTFC_Supporters #Crusaders ?? pic.twitter.com/tGsqE1xRkn — Danny Robinson (@DanRobbo1986) May 10, 2020

Hungerford chairman Patrick Chambers told fans in a club statement: “Our players will relish the opportunity to work with him and his coaching staff and I am sure our supporters will give him a huge welcome when we are able to safely play again.

“I am really looking forward to working with him and am confident that he is a great fit for our club. Giving a young and upcoming manager a chance is also something that sits well with Hungerford Town and its policy of backing young players at this level. He is aware of the task ahead of us and isn’t phased by the clubs financial limitations.”

Robinson knows he has big shoes to fill when football returns after the success enjoyed by the club’s most recent managers.

He said: “It’s been a manic 24 hours but I am delighted to be getting down to work. I am absolutely delighted to join such a list of managers like Alan Clark, Bobby Wilkinson and Ian Herring in managing this great club. This will be tough but together we can achieve what we put our minds to.”

Former Crusaders midfielder Herring departed after failing to agree a new deal for next season. The successor to Wilkinson, the 36-year-old had been hoping to steer the club to safety in National League South for the second season in a row before the onset of the public health crisis.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper