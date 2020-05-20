Love is in the air for cult Weymouth defender Stephane Zubar!

Stephane Zubar has done his growing cult status with Weymouth fans no harm at all after telling them he “absolutely loves” the Terras.

The 33-year-old former Bury, Caen, Bournemouth, Plymouth Argyle, Port Vale, York City and Vaslui defender declares his love in the National League South club’s latest podcast to entertain supporters in lockdown.

Zubar tells the Terras podcast: “They [the fans] know how much I love them. Every game I play for the club, I always try my best.

“I really appreciate them and they see how hard I try and how much I care. I think the most important thing when on the pitch is showing how much you care and I absolutely love this club. I love it.

? Stéphane Zubar joined us on podcast #9. He expresses his love for the club, the fans, his journey in football and life after football

Read more via the link below#UpTheTerras https://t.co/HfbjWaYWeg — Weymouth FC (Stay at ?) (@theterras) May 19, 2020

An electrician by day, Zubar goes on to reveal he hasn’t ruled out coaching and becoming a manager one day.

“On coaching, maybe not now but who knows what can happen in three or fours years time,” he declares. “Right now, I’m enjoying being a sparky and I think no matter what you do, you have to enjoy it.

“Do I see myself as a manager one day? Well, Mark Molesley has set the bar high. It is a tough job but who knows what the future holds.”

Currently nearly three years into his second spell at the Bob Lucas Stadium, Zubar became an instant hit with fans when he signed for Molesey in 2016, going on to become a talismatic skipper in his first season.

He was offered another chance to play in the Football League by then League Two Yeovil Town in the summer of 2017 but a knee injury cut short his Huish Park career within six month and the ex-Guadeloupe international has thrived ever since returning six months later.

After driving the Terras to promotion as Southern League champions, he followed up by helping them reach the National League South play-offs, a feat he was on course to complete again with Weymouth in third spot and gunning for promotion before the pandemic.

Zubar isn’t ruling one more shot at glory when football returns after the coronavirus crisis, adding: “I would love to play one more season. I want to go out on a high and finish off this job in getting this club back to where it deserves to be.

“I don’t want my last game for Weymouth to have already gone, I want to say goodbye to everyone and as I said go out on that high. No matter what I will still be around the club when I decide to stop playing.”

For much more news make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend.

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is also available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays.

Try the digital paper for free today with our first paper in May only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION! Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and enjoy full access to The NLP’s entire archive.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & Idris Martin/Weymouth FC

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, National League, National League South, Southern League, Vanarama National League, Weymouth, Weymouth FC