Brackley Town starting work on replacing clubhouse destroyed by fire

FA Trophy winners Brackley Town have started building a new clubhouse to replace the one that was burned down in a devastating fire almost a year ago.

The National League North club’s officials are hoping to complete the work in time for Christmas and a grand opening in December.

Saints chairman Francis Oliver also told local media earlier on Thursday that a new stand is also due to be installed at St James Park to help bring the ground up to National League standard.

Despite the positive news for the 2018 FA Trophy winners, Oliver admitted he still has worries over “the unknown” when football returns and they welcome fans back.

Had a good chat with @BrackleyTownFC chairman Francis Oliver this week with building work on their new clubhouse set to get under way a year on from the devastating fire that destroyed the old one. Also talked prospects of non-League football returninghttps://t.co/QDaOCVxlSJ — Jon Dunham (@JonDunhamNT) June 11, 2020

He told Northampton Chronicle & Echo: “There’s so much that is unknown and it is difficult for clubs at our level. We are lucky financially because we got to Wembley in the FA Trophy recently and we get decent crowds.

“We are having another stand installed and that will be the final piece in the jigsaw as far as capital expenditure for the ground is concerned. You’ll always have your maintenance but we will have a ground that is fit for the National League aside from a few bits and bobs.

“That side of things will be sorted but what actually happens income wise from clubhouse use and crowds at games is the unknown. We can’t wait to get a clubhouse up and running but we don’t know what will happen when we open the doors.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @BrackleyTownFC/Twitter

Tagged Brackley Town, Brackley Town FC, National League, National League North