Hereford FC sticking with Josh Gowling and Steve Burr for new season

Josh Gowling and Steve Burr will be guiding Hereford FC when football returns next season after being confirmed as the National League North club’s permanent management team.

Former Bournemouth, Carlisle United, Gillingham, Grimsby Town, Kidderminster Harriers, Torquay United and West Brom defender Gowling took charge as caretaker manager in January following the departure of Russell Slade.

Gowling played under Burr at Harriers when they finished second in the National League and they were reunited within days of his appointment when the former Kidderminster, Chester and Northwich boss agreed to become his former skipper’s number two.

Bulls chairman Andrew Graham told fans on Friday they moved to secure the pair after Thursday’s National League meeting saw a roadmap for the return of football discussed with a possible target date of September for the season to start.

NEWS | Gowling And Burr Commit To The Bullshttps://t.co/RHcXPNDOtC pic.twitter.com/X95PLbYJOh — HerefordFC (@HerefordFC) June 12, 2020

“We are delighted to be able to take the first steps towards the resumption of football with the commitment of Josh and Steve for the coming season,” he told the club’s website on Friday.

“It has been a long wait for everyone and we share the frustration of the fans over the uncertainty of the past three months. Now we have a target of a potential return to action in September we can start building towards that.”

Gowling said: “I am honoured to have the opportunity to manage at a club that means a lot to me, and I want to thank the board for giving me the chance to carry on the task we started back in January. The chairman has been very supportive over the lockdown period and both myself and Steve cannot wait to get started again.”

