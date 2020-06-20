Billericay Town could be perfect club for TOWIE star Mark Wright!

Reality TV star Mark Wright could be turning out for Billericay Town in National League South when next season gets underway.

The former reality TV star was on the books at West Ham, Tottenham and Arsenal’s academies before hitting it big with the Essex-based show.

According to The Sun, Blues player-manager and former Spurs star Jamie O’Hara wants to sign the 33-year-old, who has regularly played in Soccer Aid – on a wage of £600-a-week.

If Wright’s signs on a pay-as-you play basis, his wife Michelle Keegan will have strong claims to be Britain’s most glamorous WAG. Also 33 and the star of BBC show Our Girl, she played Bobby Moore’s wife in ITV’s 2017 dramatisation of the West Ham and England legend’s life.

https://t.co/AMEddetUIJ Before anyone asks – its actually Michelle that’s signing. Crikey it must be a slow news day. At least its better than Covid or Brexit I suppose @BTFC — Greg Lake (@GregLake1) June 20, 2020

A source from the Essex told The Sun on Friday: “Jamie has known Mark for a while and has long-admired his ability on the pitch. He played to a decent standard as a youngster and was a professional for a time before focusing on showbiz.

“Now Jamie has offered him a late lifeline back into football. It won’t be a groundbreaking wage but it could see him earning money to play the sport he loves again. And it would make Michelle easily Britain’s most glamorous Wag. The locals in Billericay are going to be gobsmacked.”

Wright was no stranger to Non-League before finding fame as a TV personality and starring for Soccer Aid in 2016 and scooping the man-of-the-match accolade.

In his younger years, the 33-year-old spent time with Lewes, Grays Athletic, Crawley Town, Rushden & Diamonds, Heybridge Swifts and Thurrock.

Since making his name on TOWIE, he’s gone to appear on a host of shows including ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and ’I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’.

We cannot thank the JE3 Foundation enough for the donation of a defibrillator to the club ?? This is an incredibly important piece of kit that can save lives. We give Charlie Edinburgh and the JE3 foundation our gratitude and wish them luck in their bid for #JustinsLaw https://t.co/jJeo9Swo5i — Billericay Town FC (@BTFC) June 19, 2020

For much more of the latest news like this make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend!

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it. Try it today if you’re staying home, you’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader. The pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & BT Sport