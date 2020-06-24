Chester FC fundraising target set to be smashed with weeks to spare

The ambitious £100k ‘Boost the Budget’ campaign launched by Chester FC is on course to smash its target weeks to spare after it soared pass the £75k mark.

Launched less than two weeks ago to raise vital funds for next season during the coronanvirus crisis b, officials at the National League North club told fans they were “within touching distance” of their next milestone in a statement on Wednesday.

Supporters can donate one-off payments or make monthly pledges using a five tier scheme which gives them the chance to win some fantastic prizes and claim unique merchandise and experiences at the Deva Stadium.

The Blues said: “After almost touching £70,000 in our last update, we can now reveal the amount pledged after 12 days is “75,586 pledges so far! We are beyond three quarters of the way – fantastic stuff! But we must keep pushing towards our goal – so keep spreading the word and helping us Boost the Budget.”

“We have seen many fans take advantage of our reward scheme – there are some incredible opportunities for any Blues supporter in the multiple tiers – so make sure you sign up and get yours! Thank you to everyone who has contributed so far.”

