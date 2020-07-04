Chester FC fans smash £100,000 fundraising target with weeks to spare!

Fans at National League North play-off contenders Chester FC fans have taken just three weeks to hit the club’s £100,000 fundraising target.

The Blues hailed the “outstanding” efforts of their supporters on Friday night after the success of their ambitious £100k ‘Boost the Budget’ campaign to help them hit the ground running next season whatever league they’re playing in.

According to a statement released by officials at the Deva Stadium, fans donated in their hundreds, pledging over £25,000 in the first three days and £57,455 in the week one alone.

By the end of week two, they’d reached £80,000 after the players pitched in and officials at the fan-run Deva Stadium received a generous donation from Galactico Sports to top up the cash flooding in from supporters.

? We gave you seven weeks to raise £100k in #BoostTheBudget. You’ve done it in just three. Outstanding. This club. ? What next? We keep pushing on – that’s what! ? Pledge here ? https://t.co/Yp4quzLr6o ? pic.twitter.com/4OAF1yt1tG — Chester FC (@ChesterFC) July 3, 2020

The Blues are set to carry on fundraising until the original deadline they’d set at the end of July as fans were hailed by joint managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley: “This is a quite superb achievement by the Chester supporters. To set an ambitious target in seven weeks, for it to be smashed in just three, is simply magnificent.

“We have always talked about why we are at Chester, and it is because of you – the supporters – we know this kind of thing is exactly what you are capable of. There’s four weeks still to go in this fundraising drive, so we would say that the sky is the limit. Yes, £100,000 was the target and we have met it, but the further we can push that figure up makes a massive difference.

“Every penny counts. That doesn’t mean every penny up to £100,000, it also means we can stretch this sum of money even further. We have to thank our incredible pledgers, but we are also speaking to our home crowds here.

“We average 2,000 fans per game at the Deva, so can we get even more of our loyal supporters involved in Boost the Budget? “Forgive our Delia Smith impression but… ‘where are you? Let’s be havin’ you!’

“We have still got a long way to go until the deadline, and there’s still a lot who may not have contributed – so spread the word and help us drive that amount up even further!”

I love this club ?? https://t.co/7nCAuwr3KH — Anthony Johnson (@amjonno) July 3, 2020

City Fans United Chair Andy Morris said: “When we set the Boost the Budget goal of £100,000 many supporters of the Club, and those outside the Club, may have thought we were being overly ambitious.

“They didn’t factor in the incredible generosity and feeling of togetherness that our Club has with our local community.

“Reaching this target, alongside all the other fantastic work to raise funds, has shown the entire football community that fan ownership can be a viable model at this level even during the most difficult of times and everyone associated with the Club and City should be proud of this achievement.

“The key factor of the Boost the Budget campaign is that the funds raised are ring fenced to support the first team squad and wider player development in the first team environment for the 2020/21 season.

“Given we have smashed this target so soon, and that supporters are still wishing to support this specific cause, we hope this figure can continue to rise ahead of the deadline at the end of July to support the excellent work that the management team have done over the last two years on and off the pitch.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend!

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it.

Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged chester, Chester FC, National League, National League North