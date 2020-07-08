Bath City say thanks to fundraising Romans with pictures for play-off!

The terraces at Twerton Park are filling up with Bath City fans for their promotion play-off, in spirit at least as the Romans reward their army of fundraisers!

Romans boss Jerry Gill is pictured showing off the first images of the Crowdfunder Hero flags being put in place for their big National League South play-off eliminator against Dorking Wanderers on Sunday 19 July.

Club officials have been “humbled” by the efforts of fans as their appeal ticked towards the £50,000 mark this week and are urging those who’ve donated £50 or more to send in a picture for a free flag bearing their image before Monday 13 July.

The Romans are currently paying tribute to groups and individuals from the across the country who’ve donated with AccessiBlues, the Birmingham City FC Official Disabled Supporters Association, the first to be thanked on their website.

CROWDFUNDER ? | @JerryGill_2 took time out from his play-off preparations yesterday morning to show off the first of our Crowdfunder Hero flags. (1/4)#Romans #PlayOffs pic.twitter.com/2tRS1TKamn — Bath City FC (@BathCity_FC) July 8, 2020

A Romans statement read: “If you’d like to be at the eliminator match against Dorking in image and spirit, if not person, then please donate now at our Crowdfunder page. Supporters have until Monday 13th July to get their photo in for inclusion on their flag.”

For more information visit info@bathcityfootballclub.co.uk.

