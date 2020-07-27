Clean sweep for National League North champs in season’s honours!

National League sponsors Vanarama have unveiled their manager and player of the season in National League North with the winner of the latter also collecting the golden boot!

King’s Lynn Town’s championship-winning manager Ian Culverhouse was named as the season’s top boss when the season’s honours were handed out by the sponsors on Monday.

He isn’t the only Linnet celebrating today after Adam Marriott was recognised as the division’s top performer over the 2019/20 campaign.

The hot-shot also won the race for the golden boot after firing the Norfolk club to promotion with a hat full of goals despite the regular season being cut short by the coronavirus.

End-Of-Season Awards ? Vanarama National League North ? Manager of the Year: Ian Culverhouse

? Player of the Year: Adam Marriott

? Golden Boot: Adam Marriott ?? https://t.co/5MbMCCun9x pic.twitter.com/elc7MsXvge — The National League (@TheVanaramaNL) July 27, 2020

Vanarama National League North Manager of the Year – Ian Culverhouse, King’s Lynn Town

Returning to the club six months after he left, little did he know just what a big decision that would turn out to be. Not one promotion later but two, Ian Culverhouse didn’t look back.

For a club formed from the ashes of King’s Lynn when financial collapse led to the original club’s closure, he has already secured legendary status. They may have won the title on the “Unweighted Points Per Game” basis, but the Linnets boss says nothing should steal focus from their achievement.

Winning 19 of their 32 matches, claiming an impressive 64 points, the Walks will welcome National League football next term. Their stylish brand of football won their many friends and under the former Norwich City defender’s stewardship they are sure to be an asset to the top division when football re-starts.

Vanarama National League North Player of the Year – Adam Marriott, King’s Lynn Town

Making the long trip home from Guiseley on the opening day of the season, Adam Marriott had a sinking feeling. Not only did his side get battered 3-0, the striker hardly got a kick.

Out of their depth? A harsh call to make one game in but concern was certainly there. They needn’t have worried. Lynn went on to take the crown against all odds and as for Marriott? Well, he enjoyed his best ever season.

He scored 28 National League North goals and inspired everyone around him. “It’s not just his goalscoring, his all-round game is fantastic,” his manager said.

“We’ve had him for two years now, he is always first to mention the big man next to him (Michael Gash) who puts his body on the line.” National League defences, you have been warned!

Vanarama National League North Top Goalscorer – Adam Marriott, King’s Lynn Town

When a global pandemic hits, two months is shaved off the season and you still manage to score 28 times, you know you’ve done alright. Adam Marriott isn’t only the National League North Player of the Year, he got his hands on the Golden Boot as well.

Clean sweep of awards for Linnets https://t.co/bgp0ansfmS — King’s Lynn Town FC (@officialKLtown) July 27, 2020

He out-scored Lee Ndlovu of Brackley Town by eight goals, and had ten on Chester’s Akwasi Asante. Marriott was so good he found the net on average ever 98 minutes.

But bad news for defenders in the National League arrived a few weeks ago. He is staying, and wants to see if he can do something remarkable – fire Lynn to a third straight promotion. A tall order, but who would rule them out with this man leading the line?

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper, kltown.co.uk & @officialKLtown/Twitter