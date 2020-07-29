Weymouth thank fans for resisting temptation and staying away

Weymouth officials have thanked fans for helping to beat the coronavirus by staying away from the Bob Lucas Stadium for their play-off semi-final victory over Dorking Wanderers.

The Terras released a statement on Wednesday praising supporters for sticking to social distancing guidelines on Saturday and staying home to watch their dramatic 3-2 win on BT Sport.

The promotion hopefuls – who host Dartford on Saturday in the National League South final – are asking supporters to do the same again for the 1pm kick-off.

The Terras said: “Weymouth Football Club would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our supporters for obeying the government guidance and for following Saturday’s playoff semi-final victory over Dorking Wanderers away from the Bob Lucas Stadium.

? STATEMENT: A big thank you from Weymouth Football Club for your support last weekend#UpTheTerras https://t.co/fRrQjC87KW — Weymouth FC (@theterras) July 28, 2020

“We are, of course, disappointed that we could not share the occasion with you in person and look forward to a day when crowds can return to the Bob Lucas Stadium.

“We were extremely pleased that there were no reports of supporters attempting to enter the grounds surrounding the stadium. Thank you from everybody at the club; the players, management team, staff and our COVID officer.

“We hope everybody enjoyed the game wherever you were following it. It was great to see so many photos and videos of fans supporting the Terras from home and local bars.

“Your support really does mean so much and we are asking that you can support us in the exactly the same way for our playoff final against Dartford this Saturday afternoon. As a reminder, this game is now a 1 pm kick-off.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend for all the action from the play-offs and much more!

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it. Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & Mark Probin

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged National League, National League South, Vanarama National League, Weymouth, Weymouth FC