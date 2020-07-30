York City release unlucky thirteen but agree new deal with manager

York City boss Steve Watson is getting ready to go again after signing a new deal and launching a major overhaul of his squad.

The Ministermen boss and his number two Micky Cummins extended their current deals at Bootham Crescent this week before releasing 13 players in the wake of their National League North play-off heartbreak.

After missing out to King’s Lynn Town for the title after leading the table for much of the season, Watson’s side lost 2-0 to Altrincham in Saturday’s semi-finals, ending their hopes of returning to the National League.

According to a club statement, Tom Allan, Andy Bond, Jordan Burrow, Nathan Dyer, Kallum Griffiths, Joe Tait, Macaulay Langstaff, Dan Maguire, Steve McNulty, Jake Watson, Jake Wright, Wes York and star midfielder Adriano Moke were all released on Wednesday while eight players have been offered new terms and are in talks.

?? ????? ?????? ?????! We are delighted to announce that Manager Steve Watson’s contract has been extended.#YCFC ?? — York City FC (@YorkCityFC) July 29, 2020

Watson told fans: “I’m thrilled to be staying at York City FC, there is so much to be excited about at the club both on and off the pitch. Before the pandemic the team were going in the right direction and we certainly felt that we had a chance to win the league. Now, Micky and I are determined to finish the job next season.”

York City chairman Jason McGill added: “The board are pleased to extend Steve’s contract with York City Football Club. The club had a great 2019/2020 campaign, we finished top of the league and were primed for promotion, which is testimony to Steve, his staff and players.

“We have been impressed with his approach, both on and off the pitch, and look forward to seeing what Steve can do this coming season.”

I’ve loved every minute of playing for this great club the good times and bad times it’s been a pleasure playing for York city a club that I made my name ,came here as a boy leaving with my head High as man ..thank you ?? pic.twitter.com/SDTqyZlcTM — Adriano Moke (@AdrianoMoke) July 29, 2020

