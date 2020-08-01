Dartford boss Steve King happy to see no Terras on empty terraces

Dartford boss Steve King believes his side can make the most of kicking off behind closed doors in the first of Saturday’s National League play-offs at Weymouth.

The ex-Whitehawk, Macclesfield, Lewes boss reckons the empty terraces for the National League South final at the Bob Lucas Stadium will be a bonus after the reception his sides have received on previous visits to Dorset.

King, pictured, has transformed the Darts into promotion contenders since taking over last October with his new charges fifth from bottom and heading in the wrong direction.

After winning away at Slough Town and semi-final favourites Havant and Waterlooville last Saturday, King has high hopes of his Dartford side doing it the hard way to claim a place in the National League with a third win on the road.

Sussex-based King told the Eastbourne Herald on Friday: “That’s frankly a bonus for us. Weymouth is a tough place to go, with a very partisan crowd. But we are approaching it professionally, staying over on Friday night, and I think we have every chance.

“My own record in play-off finals is the one thing I still need to put right, career-wise. Too many near misses. But in play-offs, the club that wins through is nearly always the club that comes into them with momentum. We are that team. We’ve got stronger and stronger, and we fear nobody.

“Havant should have been the favourites, on strength of squad and experience. But we saw them off. Weymouth had a very good win over Dorking, who have been going strong.

“I’ve watched them several times over the season, and they are not spectacular but organised and strong. Their close links with AFC Bournemouth have been useful, especially in their loan defenders.”

The Dartford boss added: “There are no favourites or underdogs on Saturday. It’s all on the day.”

Boston United host Altrincham in the National League North play-off in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday before Notts County and Harrogate Town go head-to-head at Wembley on Sunday in the National League final.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

