Paul Konchesky back at Billericay Town as Jamie O’Hara’s number two

Former England international Paul Konchesky has returned to Billericay Town as assistant manager to Jamie O’Hara, writes John Lyons.

The ex-Charlton, Fulham and Leicester left-back had a spell with the Blues as a player in 2018 and is now eager to make an impact from the sidelines, though the 39-year-old will still be available to play ‘if needs be’.

O’Hara’s side were a lowly 18th in National League South when the coronavirus brought last season to a halt in March and will be seeking to do better next time around with the defender back on board after his 23 previous appearances for the Blues.

Konchesky, who was unveiled by the Essex outfit on Tuesday afternoon, told The NLP: “It’s a big challenge for me to come in as number two to Jamie and I’m really looking forward to it.

KONCH IS BACK! We’re delighted to announce as our final update for the day that Paul Konchesky is back at the club as Jamie’s assistant manager! ???#WelcomeBackToBTFC? pic.twitter.com/911XXZXYUy — Billericay Town FC (@BTFC) August 4, 2020

“We are two young guys who have played a lot of football between us and hopefully we can use that experience and pull to bring players in.

“Myself, Jamie and the owners are winners and we want to bring that mentality.”

Meanwhile, O’Hara has bolstered his squad by snapping up right-back Lawrie Wilson, 32, and midfielder Frankie Sutherland, 26, who were both on Ebbsfleet United’s books last term.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper, Nicky Hayes & @BTFC/Twitter

