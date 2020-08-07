York City boss Steve Watson signs duo as summer business starts

York City boss Steve Watson kicked off his summer recruitment programme on Friday with defensive duo Robbie Tinkler and Scott Barrow arriving on free transfers.

Versatile defensive star Tinkler made 30 appearances in the National League with Aldershot Town last campaign, acting as vice-captain for the Shots, but has favoured a move to York after rejecting interest from elsewhere.

Barrow arrives at Bootham Crescent after rejecting a new contract with National League North rivals Gateshead in June – a club where he had spent the last three seasons and captained the side.

Watson managed both players in his time at Gateshead and the Minstermen boss told fans on Friday that he is delighted to be linking up with his new signings again, subject to FA and National League approval.

?? ??????? ?? ???? ???? ?????? ??????? ??? ????? ??????! The defensive duo become Steve Watson’s first summer signings!#YCFC ?? — York City FC (@YorkCityFC) August 7, 2020

Watson said: “If you’ve worked with players before and you’re keen to make them a part of what you are doing it speaks volumes for what I think of them and Micky [Cummins].”

“We are looking at lads who can kick on. We don’t want to be releasing a dozen players every year. What I’m doing is trying to put a squad together to challenge to not only win this league but who I know can compete higher – that’s the aim.

“If you look at what Simon [Weaver] has done at Harrogate, that squad has been together for three, four, five years in the making and they have achieved their goal. I don’t want it to take that long but I want to put a squad together that we can build on going forward.”

Tinkler used the club statement to highlight Watson’s influence in bringing him to North Yorkshire: “It was massive, he was one of the things that did sway the decision,” said the 24-year-old.

“I know what he expects and he knows what he is going to get from me and hopefully we can go on to win the league this year.

? “If you’ve worked with players before and you’re keen to make them a part of what you are doing it speaks volumes for what I think of them.” Steve Watson speaks after signing defensive duo Robbie Tinkler and Scott Barrow.#YCFC ?? pic.twitter.com/KXJyFPHgeO — York City FC (@YorkCityFC) August 7, 2020

“I won’t say anything on position but what I will say is wherever I do play I’m going to work hard, it’s part of my game which is a given, and hopefully we can go forward and I can lead the team whether that’s with or without the armband.”

Barrow said: “It’s a club I wanted to sign for and when I got that phone call it was a no brainer really. It was a big decision; I’ve been at Gateshead for three years and I was loyal – over the years I could have gone elsewhere – it didn’t go quite the way I planned for the coming season.

“York are a massive club and I’m looking forward to the challenge, the one thing I am missing is a promotion and hopefully this year I can get that done.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend for all the action from the play-offs, the latest news from the FA, competitions, clubs and much more!

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it. Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged National League North, Steve Watson, York City, York City FC