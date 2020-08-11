Gloucester City milestone as green, green ‘grass’ of new home is laid!

Gloucester City are laying down the turf at their New Meadow Park home today, thirteen years after being driven out by flooding when the River Severn burst its banks.

The National League North’s Tigers are rolling out the final turf layer on their state-of-the-art 3G pitch after years spent ground-sharing at Forest Green Rovers, Cirencester Town, Cheltenham Town and Evesham United.

Built on the same site as the old one but 10 feet higher up to avoid a repeat of the catastrophic flooding of July 2007 when floodwater lapped at the top of the crossbars, officials expect the stadium to get the green light for the new season following a final ground-grading inspection this month.

Gloucester City’s co-chairmen Alex Petheram and Eamonn McGurk told GloucestershireLive on Tuesday that the laying of the huge strips – pre-sewn with all the pitch markings – was a huge occasion as manager James Rowe gets his squad back for pre-season training.

The green green grass of home! pic.twitter.com/BCg6ax5CYX — Gloucester City AFC (@GCAFCofficial) August 11, 2020

Petheram’s firm Soldi has provided a lot of the building expertise for the construction and he said: “I’m delighted that the “grass” has started today.

“It’s a massive day for the club and for Eamonn and myself personally. We’re in touching distance now. We are very proud to say Gloucester City AFC are back home in Gloucester.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend for all the latest news from the FA, competitions, clubs and much more!

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it. Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & Gloucester City AFC/Alex Petheram

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Gloucester City, Gloucester City AFC