Leamington boss Paul Holleran named Vanarama National League North Manager of the Month

Leamington boss Paul Holleran has been named Vanarama National League Manager of the Month for January

Paul Holleran has taken his foot off the Brakes of Leamington’s unlikely promotion charge – and he’s picked up a monthly award as a result.

The Leamington boss has been rewarded for a ground-breaking month of January by being named Vanarama National League North Manager of the Month.

The Brakes started the new year by keeping leaders Gloucester City in check with a worthy 1-1 draw, before securing a 2-1 win at in-form Chorley to leave them outside the play-offs on goal difference before the recent break.

The Brakes also impressed with a 3-0 FA Trophy win at Kettering Town, only for their road to Wembley to come to an end at Hereford on Saturday.

NLP columnist Lee Fowler described him as a Football League player in waiting in Sunday’s paper – now George Glendon is collecting even more accolades.

The 25-year-old midfielder has played a key part in steering Chester to second in the table and has been named Vanarama National League North Player of the Month.

The Manchester-born midfielder inspired in his display during home wins over Guiseley and AFC Telford United and would have made it a clean sweep but for Bradford Park Avenue’s thrilling comeback in a 3-3 draw.

The Vanarama Volunteer of the Month Award as those who give up their time are rightly acknowledged – and this month it’s the turn of Philip and Denise Stevens at Brackley Town.

Philip has gone above and behind in helping enforce the Covid protocols all clubs have had to follow. He has spent many hours working so the Northants side can provide a safe environment for players, staff and volunteers.

He is on hand any time of day and night as he helps the Saints with the huge challenge as the pandemic rages.

Wife Denise is an NHS nurse and is equally vital in lending her expertise.