FA Trophy: Dorking Wanderers striker Jason Prior ruled out of big game

Dorking Wanderers striker Jason Prior has been ruled out of Saturday’s FA Trophy clash with AFC Fylde with injury.

The Surrey giant-killers will be without their star striker, pictured, after he picked up a calf injury during the warm-up before their 1-0 win at Hungerford Town in National League South on Tuesday night.

The victory lifted Marc White’s side to sixth spot in the table and the Dorking boss told Surrey Live he expects Prior to be out for “three to four weeks”.

Luke Moore and David Ray are also doubts for Saturday’s big third round round tie with the National League’s Coasters.

“It’s a blow to lose Jason and it wasn’t the ideal preparation for Tuesday’s game,” White told getsurrey.co.uk on Thursday.

“I think the players showed real strength of character to come through and it was a comfortable win in which the other team didn’t register a shot.

“It was important to win our game in hand too and the league table is looking a lot better for us.

“We are hopeful David and Luke will be fit for the Trophy but at the moment I’m not ruling them out and I’m not ruling them in.”

After knocking out Bromley and Stockport County at Meadowbank already, White is determined to see his side give it their best shot.

He added: “We are three wins from Wembley and two wins from a double-header semi-final. If we reached the semi you miss two league games and you get right behind in the league, but we’d take that. It’s very exciting.

“Fylde are a team that’s been rebuilt and they have a great record against teams below them. We’ll be the underdogs but we’ve proved we can do it against these clubs and we have a puncher’s chance.”

Images courtesy of @DorkingWDRS/Twitter

