Tring Athletic sacked boss, staff and stars over takeover plot!

Manager Kevin Christou, his backroom team and several players were sensationally sacked by title-chasing Tring Athletic after being accused of attempting a mount a “hostile takeover of the club”.

The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division high-fliers told The Non-League Paper this week that the takeover was attempted by a group of individuals, including ex-committee members.

In response, Christou told how the decision was hard to take and accused club officials of not wanting promotion.

Announcing Christou’s departure, a club statement read: “Due to a hostile attempt to take over the running of the club by a group of individuals, the committee have removed several persons from within the club with immediate effect.

“This includes the first-team manager, his staff and a number of the first-team squad.

“In recent times, we acknowledge the club has moved away from our aims of providing football for local players who supporters could identify with. The club has pledged to correct this misdirection.”

Christou, a former coach at St Margaretsbury, Hertford Town, Hulbridge Sports, Royston Town, Thurrock and Basildon, responded: “It’s with a sad heart that I inform you I have been sacked. This has been done by a current committee who have no ambition to achieve promotion.

“Over the last few months I have had the playing budget cut by half which myself and the players accepted and continued to work hard.

“All the hard work by myself my staff and the players have put in since we have come into the club is now being undone.”

Coaches Chris Juraszek and James Shaw stepped up to take the reins at the Hertfordshire club last week following the row and subsequent sackings.

Tagged Spartan South Midlands League, Tring Athletic, Tring Athletic FC