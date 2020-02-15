What should you know about the FA Trophy quarter-finals?

The FA Trophy is down to the last eight teams and it’s time to take a look at the quarter-final ties!

Preview: The FA Trophy Quarter-Finals

We finally have the results of the draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy. The draw is similar to online roulette for Aussie players because everyone hopes to be the luckiest from the ones participating.

It is hard to say who had the most luck now that the competition is down to the last eight, but we made a small preview of the quarter-final ties. Here is who will play home, and who away, and which teams have the most chances of advancing to the semifinal.

AFC Fylde – Harrogate Town

Even the Vanarama National League website agrees – this is probably the most exciting tie of the entire round. That makes sense since this is the only tie where both teams are currently playing in the National League.

The truth is, however, that Harrogate Town is in a far better form, and the position on the table speaks in favor of that.

Harrogate is currently close to the top of the National League, although Barrow seems like the favorite to lift the trophy.

However, there is a reason why they are hoping for a promotion in Harrogate Town, and the reason is great performances throughout the entire season.

On the other hand, AFC Fylde has been struggling, and find themselves in a relegation spot. That is far worse than the promotion playoffs that they managed to reach in the previous two seasons. It is why they hope the FA Trophy could save their season.

The only match between these two teams this season was hosted by Fylde and ended 0-0. Since it is only a single game in the FA Trophy quarter-finals, the hosts will hope that they can perform better than Harrogate town on the day.

Concord Rangers – Royston Town

The draw wasn’t favorable for Royston Town yet again. If you take a look at the facts, Concord Rangers plays in the National League South, which is a tier above the Southern Premier Division Central. If you ask us, this is a clear indicator of how statistics might trick you.

Concord Rangers are only several points away from the relegation zone, and Royston Town is on its way to reach the promotion playoffs. On top of that, Royston Town already eliminated Ebbsfleet United, a member of the National League.

Furthermore, they did so away from home, which means that the fact where they are playing doesn’t affect their motivation. Concord Ranger might be mild favorites, but they will have to be cautious when facing their next opponent in the FA Trophy.

Notts County – Aveley

It hasn’t been a good year for Notts County in 2019. For the first time in the 157-year history, they faced relegation from the English Football League.

However, Christoffer and Alexander Reedtz, Danish businessmen who bought the club in July, seem to give their best to return it to the right path. Winning the FA Trophy for the first time might be just what the supporters need.

Aveley seems like an opponent that they could deal with, especially since that they are playing three tiers below Notts County. As a member of the Isthmian North, Aveley might be more than happy to reach the quarter-finals.

They eliminated Chelmsford City and AFC Hornchurch in the previous two rounds, but Notts County might be too much for them. However, perhaps Aveley can find a way to be heroic and advance to the semifinal.

Barnet – Halesowen Town

Halesowen Town is a member of the Southern Central Div One, and they are aiming for promotion to the Premier Division. That is still far from Barnet, who performs in the National League and is sitting comfortably in the middle of the table.

Barnet might be a huge favorite, but after eliminating Maidenhead United and Harrogate Town in the FA Trophy, Halesowen Town is motivated for another great result.

All games of the FA Trophy quarter-finals are scheduled for February 29.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news and action from across Non-League over the last seven days, whatever goes ahead on Saturday in the face of Storm Dennis!

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, The Non-League Paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Buildbase FA Trophy, FA Trophy, FA Trophy quarter-finals