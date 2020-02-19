Bridlington Town banking major windfall for home improvements

Northern Counties East Premier Division promotion-chasers Bridlington Town are cashing in a £100,000 windfall on a state-of-the-art new clubhouse!
As reported in The Non-League Paper on Sunday, the Seasiders are in the money to the tune of £100,000, grant aid to replace their existing outgrown facilities and make Queensgate available for community use all year round.
Club officials worked with the Football Foundation and the East Riding County FA to secure six figure sum towards the cost of the project at their home, pictured.
Bridlington Town owner and chairman Peter Smurthwaite told Sunday’s paper: “It will help us to improve grassroots sport across Bridlington and the surrounding area and get even more people involved in the nation’s favourite game.
“Football makes a huge difference to the players, coaches, spectators and the whole community here. We see first-hand the impact on players’ confidence, physical health and mental focus.”
Not everything is going right for Brid, fourth-placed Staveley Miners Welfare running out 5-2 winners when they hosted their rivals on Tuesday night.
The stage is set for tonight’s epic against @StaveleyMWFC ?? Bring the noise, back the boys and #SupportYourTown ?? #SeaSeaSeasiders pic.twitter.com/PTOowvRSMA
— Bridlington Town AFC (@BridTownAFC) February 18, 2020
* North West Counties Division One North strugglers Steeton will have a home of their own next season after Bradford Council offered them a home at theMarley Stadium with a new 3G pitch to play on too.
Steeton’s move has been enforced by the decision of landlords, rugby league club Keighley Cougars, to set up a women’s team at Cougar Park.
Chairman Jeffrey said: “This is an exciting time for the club as we can finally put down some secure roots and really focus on growing the club both on and off the pitch.
“We are extremely grateful to Bradford Council for making this possible in such a short space of time.”
Several jobs, however, still must be completed to bring the stadium up to Step 6 standard before the FA deadline of March 31, including the provision of a covered stand with seating for 50 people and a further covering for 50 spectators standing.
Images courtesy of @BridTownAFC/Twitter
