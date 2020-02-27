FA Vase last eight countdown: Hornets out to restore Northern pride

Hebburn Town are hoping to continue in the role of the Northern League’s avengers when they face Plymouth Parkway in the last eight of the FA Vase.

The Hornets face a club that has beaten Northern League opponents for the fourth consecutive round as the Energy Check Sports Ground hosts a Vase tie for the first time since Hebburn saw off Sunderland RCA in the second round in November.

Lower Breck, Vauxhall Motors and Vauxhall Motors ended the Vase dreams of a combined seven Northern League clubs – before seeing their own runs ended by Kevin Bolam’s side.

And the Hornets boss is hoping that his side can prosper in that role once again as they look to take themselves within one round of a first ever visit to Wembley.

“I said before that I wasn’t bothered about being home or away,” he told The Non-League Paper this week as he prepared for Saturday’s last eight clash.

“If you get Plymouth Parkway you want to get them at home, but I will try and get down to see them as well.

“Playing sides that have faced Northern League clubs always helps and the managers at those clubs have helped me during the run so far and I thank them for that.

“I got a nice text off Crook Town manager Jamie Tunstall and Dave Bell at Jarrow after the wins in the last two rounds and they helped me.

“Gary Pearson at Ryhope has also helped with a bit of information recently and that says a lot about the Northern League.

“We will look to get some information from West Auckland Town too and then put that to good use to try and keep our run going.”

Image courtesy of @HebburnTown/Twitter

