FA Trophy and Vase semi-final draws still feeling Storm Jorge’s breath!

Monday’s draws for the semi-finals of the Buildbase FA Trophy and FA Vase have thrown up Harrogate Town versus Notts County as the only confirmed match-up.

Storm Jorge was still being felt with the line-ups in three of the four ties still to be determined following the weather-related postponement of quarter-finals in both competitions on Saturday.

Both draws were made live on talkSPORT2, with FA National Game Competitions Committee vice-chair Nick Robinson and broadcaster and Non-League football expert Tony Incenzo pulling the balls out of the hat.

FA Vase

Bitton v Atherstone Town or Consett (tie to be played Saturday 7 March)

Corinthian or Leighton Town (tie to be played Saturday 7 March) v Hebburn Town

FA Trophy

Halesowen Town v Concord Rangers or Royston Town (tie to be played Tuesday 3 March)

Harrogate Town v Notts County

The semi-finals in both competitions take place over two legs, played on Saturday 21 March and Saturday 28 March.

The winners in the Trophy will receive £15,000 from the FA’s prize fund with losing clubs picking up £5,000. In the FA Vase it’s £5,500 for winning clubs with the eliminated teams taking home £1,750.

Tickets are now on sale for this season’s Non-League Finals Day, which sees both the Vase and Trophy Finals take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 17 May.

The winners of the FA Trophy will leave Wembley with £60,000 and the Vase victors with £30,000. For more information on the round dates, exemptions and prize money visit thefa.com.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days.

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, the paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.