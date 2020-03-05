Keeper swapping gloves for lyrca and Prostate Cancer challenge!

Fundraising keeper Jack Hartopp is ready to swap his kit and gloves for a lyrca suit – all in the name of Prostate Cancer UK.

The 23-year-old – who is currently playing for Midland League Division Two side Coventry Alvis – is to embark on a two-day, 145-mile cycling challenge from Sheffield to Amsterdam in June to raise thousands of pounds for the men’s health charity.

Pictured with his new kit and wheels for the trip, Hartopp is taking on the Football to Amsterdam ride as part of a strong team of former Nottingham Forest legends – including Mark Crossley, Andy Reid and Basford United manager Steve Chettle – who’ve set a collective target of raising £50,000.

They will leave Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium on June 5 and head up to Hull for the first day of their challenge, before catching the boat to Rotterdam and then cycling down to the finish at Ajax’s Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on day two.

Hartopp, who has turned out for number of Midlands clubs including Hinckley AFC, Barwell, Shepshed Dynamo and Tamworth, had set himself a personal target of £1,250 but is already closing in on trebling that total thanks to the support of a whole host of Midlands League and Sunday League clubs in the region.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support,” Hartopp told The Non-League Paper this week. “Every year I like to do something for Prostate Cancer UK as I know people who have been affected by it.

“A friend of mine did the London to Paris bike ride last year so I thought I’d give this a go. Training was going well until I pulled a hamstring while playing recently, but hopefully I’ll be back on track again real soon.

“The support I’ve had from football clubs from all over the Midlands has been amazing. I’m looking forward now to getting on my bike and doing my bit for such a worthy cause.”

