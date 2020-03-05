Chard Town winning thirty year battle for a level playing field!

Chard Town have won their 30-year battle to relocate to a new ground – and one with a level playing surface!

The Robins, who celebrate their centenary this year, were booted out of the Toolstation Western League Division One by the Football Association at the end of last season because their notorious Zembard Lane sloping pitch failed to meet Step 6 ground-grading.

Currenty competing in the Somerset County League Premier Division, they could start soon start climbing Non-League’s ladder again after winning the backing of their local authority.

According to the latest news on their long-running battle in The Non-League Paper this week, South Somerset District Council have now approved planning permission for a new ground in the north of the town following a planning meeting last month.

After years of fighting hard the planning application including our new ground has just been approved at SSDC Regulation Whilst there is still work to be done we would like to thank all the committee and supporters who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes#UTR ??? — Chard Town FC (@ChardTownFC) February 18, 2020

Robins boss Mark Parris and his side will have to wait for next season to win promotion as they are currently second from bottom ahead of hosting Middlezoy Rovers on Saturday.

Image courtesy of @ChardTownFC/Twitter

Tagged Chard Town, Western League