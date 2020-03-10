FA Trophy: Yeltz striker Simeon Cobourne can go all the way!

Fearless Halesowen Town can continue their dream FA Trophy run all the way to Wembley, insists star striker Simeon Cobourne.

Cobourne’s extra-time winner helped the BetVictor Southern League Division One South minnows continue their incredible run against National League Barnet to set up a two-legged semi-final against Concord Rangers.

“We didn’t look like a Step 4 side,” Cobourne told The Non-League Paper this week. “It’s a great achievement to go to Barnet against a good side.

“We go into every game with no fear and when you do that anything is achievable. We haven’t lost an away game since September so we’re always up for them.”

Barnet joined their league rivals Maidenhead United and FC Halifax Town in succumbing to Halesowen. Step 2 clubs Gateshead and Bradford Park Avenue have also fallen to Paul Smith’s side, as have the Northern Premier League’s Grantham Town.

“If we keep beating them it must say something us, the players, the manager, the fans and the chairman,” said the free-scoring 23-year-old.

“We’re one big family that knows where it wants to be and wants to go in the future. We wanted any of the teams. You’ve got to play the best to win the Trophy.”

Cobourne has added extra firepower to Halesowen since signing from Romulus in November.

He had already banged in 18 goals for the Step 4 club and his winner at Barnet, although not his most spectacular of his career, was his tenth for the Yeltz.

“I had been at Romulus for two seasons and it was a hard decision,” Cobourne added.

“Teams had been coming in for me and when Halesowen phoned me I knew I had to take the chance. The manager has been fabulous with me and all the players. We love playing for him.”

Images courtesy of @halesowentownfc/Twitter

