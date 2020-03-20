Coronavirus battle: Wembley turning Blues to say thanks to NHS

Wembley Stadium workers are using the national stadium to send their thanks to NHS staff and the emergency services fighting the coronavirus.
Stadium bosses representing staff at all the companies based at Wembley took to social media on Thursday night to promise to light up stadium’s famous arch in blue every night to shine a light on the frontline workers risking their lives to save others during the public health crisis.
Tweeting out the first images, @wembleystadium posted: “To all of our NHS & front-line staff working tirelessly through this challenging time, Wembley Stadium and its partners thank you.
“Our arch will be lit up blue each night to shine a light on your efforts and show our appreciation during this unprecedented period. #NHSthankyou”
Non-League football is lockdown until April after the professional game confirmed it will be suspended until April 30 on Thursday as the battle to beat the coronavirus continues.
But the door is open to the 2019/20 campaign resuming this summer after The Football Association also agreed to waive the rule that the season must finish no later than June 1.
The Premier League, English Football League and Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship, as well all fixtures in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, were all postponed last week.
According to a joint statement issued by the FA, Premier League and EFL yesterday, the current season can be “extended indefinitely”.
Competitions in the National League System will meet with the FA again next week for more discussions on whether to resume the season, continue with the suspension or abandon the campaign.
UEFA also postpone Euro 2020 by a year this week to clear Europe’s domestic football calendar and make it possible for leagues to complete their campaigns this summer.
